ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those looking to try some chili and chowder this weekend, look no further! From 12 to 4 p.m., the Lake Street Business Improvement District will be hosting the 6th Annual Chili and Chowder Stroll. The event will run in conjunction with the 17th Annual Santa Speedo Race.

There is a $2 fee for every sample/serving. The list of participating restaurants and establishments: