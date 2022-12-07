ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those looking to try some chili and chowder this weekend, look no further! From 12 to 4 p.m., the Lake Street Business Improvement District will be hosting the 6th Annual Chili and Chowder Stroll. The event will run in conjunction with the 17th Annual Santa Speedo Race.
There is a $2 fee for every sample/serving. The list of participating restaurants and establishments:
- Bar Vegan- 3 Bean Chili
- Belt Line – Pasta Fagioli
- Bombers – Texas Chili and Texas Vegan Chili
- El Mariachi – Uncle Jorge’s Chili
- Fresh N Pressed – Southwestern Corn Chowder
- Healthy on Lark – Vegan Chili
- Keobi – TBD
- Lark Hall – Corn and Truffle Chowder
- Lark Tavern – Smoked Pork White Bean Chili
- Savoy Taproom – Crooked Coconut Seafood Chowder and Classic Homestyle Chili
- Son of Egg – Dumpling Chowder
- SubCulture – Root Vegetable Chili and Vegan Chowder
- TapAsia – Coconut Red Curry Seafood Chowder