Large explosion reported in Fulton County, surrounding areas

SACANDAGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several reports have come in to local sheriff’s offices about a large explosion Monday evening.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, along with sheriff’s offices in Saratoga and Washington Counties, have received reports of the explosion. Some people also reported the explosion caused their homes to shake.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating but do not have an answer as to what caused the explosion.

A similar event happened in Saratoga County in December 2019. Officials ultimately determined the cause of the loud explosion at that time to be a meteor entering the atmosphere.

