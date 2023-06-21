COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lansing Pool in the City of Cohoes is opening for the 2023 season! The pool will be open seven days a week, weather permitting, beginning Monday, June 26.

Access to the pool is free to all Cohoes residents. Residents must present a valid driver’s license or photo identification in addition to one of the following items: current utility bill, current City of Cohoes tax bill, current Cohoes City School ID, or a report card.

Non-residents may use the pool after paying a fee of $7. There is a limit of 70 non-residents allowed per day. Swimmers under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Children dropped off at the pool alone will not be permitted to swim.

The pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily. There will be an adult swim time on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.