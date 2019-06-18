Lansingburgh voters approve revised school budget

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate […]

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents of the Lansingburgh Central School District approved a revised version of the 2019-2020 budget Tuesday.

The Lansingburgh Board of Education approved a revised 2019-2020 budget of $50,055,470, which reflects a spending decrease of $641,329, or a -1.27% decrease over 2018-2019 school year expenditures.

District residents rejected the initially proposed 2019-2020 budget of $50,039,878 on May 21, 2019, by a vote of 390 (yes) to 284 (no). This version of the budget required supermajority voter approval, at least 60percent of voters, since it exceeded the district’s allowable tax cap, and only received 57 percent voter approval.

The revised budget carries a 0.46% tax levy increase, which meets the district’s allowable New York State tax cap. This means the revised budget requires a majority vote, or 50 percent of voters, to pass.

The revised budget passed 551 to 227.

Since the revised budget meets the district’s tax cap, eligible district residents will receive their School Tax Relief (STAR) rebate check.