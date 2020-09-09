Lansingburgh students organize remote learning together

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many school districts have opted for remote learning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and budget cuts. But seniors from Lansingburgh High School wanted to come back to school together.

Some students gathered in the parking lot Wednesday with lawn chairs and their laptops to begin remote learning together.

The Lansingburgh School District recently voted to go full remote for grades 3 through 12 due to budget cuts, and high school seniors said they wanted to start the school year off with a little more normalcy.

Some school administrators also joined and supported the students by offering food and water.

