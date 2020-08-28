Lansingburgh schools modify reopening plans after budget cut

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lansingburgh Central School District is modifying its reopening plan after a 20 percent budget cut from New York State. The district superintendent said the funding cut would mean a loss of $6.5 million from the annual operating budget.

Under the new plan, all students Grades 3-12 will have full remote learning starting on September 9. Turnpike Elementary students will still attend in-person unless they opted for full remote learning. Special Education Multiply Disabled 12:1:2 self-contained classes will operate in-person at Turnpike.

The district will hold another online Q&A session on Monday, August 31. Families are encouraged to submit questions by e-mail to Covidinfo@lansingburgh.org.

