LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lansingburgh Central School District is modifying its reopening plan after a 20 percent budget cut from New York State. The district superintendent said the funding cut would mean a loss of $6.5 million from the annual operating budget.
Under the new plan, all students Grades 3-12 will have full remote learning starting on September 9. Turnpike Elementary students will still attend in-person unless they opted for full remote learning. Special Education Multiply Disabled 12:1:2 self-contained classes will operate in-person at Turnpike.
The district will hold another online Q&A session on Monday, August 31. Families are encouraged to submit questions by e-mail to Covidinfo@lansingburgh.org.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Lansingburgh schools modify reopening plans after budget cut
- WATCH: Media Availability 8/27 Head Coach Joe Judge, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Sterling Shepard
- Adirondack Theatre Festival ships live experiences to audience doorsteps
- More emergency federal aid could be on the way for U.S. states impacted by Hurricane Laura
- Woman jumps from 18-wheeler in Texas to escape suspected sex traffickers