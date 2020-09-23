Lansingburgh School community continues to honor the life of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It has been over a week and a half since the tragic loss of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis. The Lansingburgh School community has been working to ensure his life is not forgotten.

Ayshawn Davis was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Old Sixth Avenue in Troy.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with Ayshawn Davis’s family on Wednesday who said their son’s body has been released to them by police. The family said they are in the process of making funeral arrangements.

The Lansingburgh School community is still reeling from the loss of one of their most beloved students. Ayshawn was getting ready to start middle school right before the shooting happened. He previously attended Rensselaer Park Elementary School for three years.

The staff said he left a special place in their hearts.

“He was known by everybody and liked by everybody. He seemed to be well established in the community as well for somebody so young,” said Lansingburgh Superintendent Dr. Antonio Abitabile.

School officials created a scholarship in Ayshawn’s name to honor his memory.

“So we created the Ayshawn Davis ‘Anything is Possible’ scholarship. We are still taking in donations, and actually, several are coming in just today,” said Abitabile.

The school community is hoping to raise enough funds to ensure his legacy will benefit those for years to come.

“We are starting with this year’s senior class. Some of them will be able to take advantage of some opportunities that, unfortunately, Ayshawn wasn’t able to,” he said.

During this hard time, the Lansingburgh School District said they are offering virtual therapy sessions for anyone who is in need.

“We are offering some office hours for any students or staff who seem to be struggling or showing any signs of distress,” Abitabile said.

The superintendent said Ayshawn’s smile is one that the Lansingburgh school community will never forget.

“You can’t help but love somebody like that. He was very well loved in this district and especially at Rensselaer Park Elementary School. He is going to be missed,” he said.

The Lansingburgh School District said they are still collecting donations for the scholarship.

The FBI is also offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.

LATEST STORIES