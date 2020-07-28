Lansingburgh CSD releases tentative fall reopening plan

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The superintendent of Lansingburgh schools released a memo to families within the school district about the tentative reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

The district’s plan is to allow for all students in Grades EPK-8, English as New Language (ENL)
and self contained Special Education students to return to school in person daily.

High school students will most likely follow a hybrid model with classes being held in person some days and remotely on others.

The district does not currently anticipate having more than 50 percent of high school students physically in the building on any given day. For days that students are not physically in class,
remote instruction will be occurring daily.

The superintendent said individual principals will be communicating with families around the second week of August about the specifics of each building reopening. It is at that time that families will be asked to make a decision of whether or not to return their children to school.

If a parent decides not to return, full, online instruction will be provided, according to the superintendent.

A Board of Education Workshop is scheduled for Monday, August 17 where finalized plans will be shared. The meeting will be livestreamed for district families.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

