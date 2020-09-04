Lansingburgh CSD avoids layoffs with furlough agreement

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Budget cuts have also affected the Lansingburgh Central School District in Troy, which came to a furlough agreement with unions representing employees in the district, in an attempt to avoid layoffs.

Unions represent teaching assistants, aides, clerical staff, security, maintenance, custodial and nurses. Sixty-eight employees have been furloughed as the district faces a $6.5 million loss in state aid.

Terms of the furlough agreement which avoided the need for district layoffs include:

· Furloughed employees are eligible for New York State Unemployment Insurance Benefits.

· Furloughed employees will keep their health, dental and vision benefits, including their current contribution rate.

· Ability for furloughed employees to temporarily suspend unemployment benefits to substitute, as needed.

· All cuts were done by inverse seniority.

· Employees called to return to work from furlough will be done by seniority and job title.

· Furloughed employees are still entitled to all retirement benefits, as outlined in their collective bargaining agreements.

· Furloughed employees will keep their accumulated leave time and will have them reinstated upon return to work.

In addition, three of the four school buildings are switching to a fully remote model of learning.

