LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Budget cuts have also affected the Lansingburgh Central School District in Troy, which came to a furlough agreement with unions representing employees in the district, in an attempt to avoid layoffs.
Unions represent teaching assistants, aides, clerical staff, security, maintenance, custodial and nurses. Sixty-eight employees have been furloughed as the district faces a $6.5 million loss in state aid.
Terms of the furlough agreement which avoided the need for district layoffs include:
· Furloughed employees are eligible for New York State Unemployment Insurance Benefits.
· Furloughed employees will keep their health, dental and vision benefits, including their current contribution rate.
· Ability for furloughed employees to temporarily suspend unemployment benefits to substitute, as needed.
· All cuts were done by inverse seniority.
· Employees called to return to work from furlough will be done by seniority and job title.
· Furloughed employees are still entitled to all retirement benefits, as outlined in their collective bargaining agreements.
· Furloughed employees will keep their accumulated leave time and will have them reinstated upon return to work.
In addition, three of the four school buildings are switching to a fully remote model of learning.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Lansingburgh CSD avoids layoffs with furlough agreement
- Jumpin’ Jack’s to remain open past Labor Day
- Community celebrates veteran who defeated COVID-19
- Troy PD officer cleared after deadly off-duty shooting in July
- ‘Simply unacceptable’: Texas lawmakers want to hold Fort Hood command accountable