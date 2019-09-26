All lanes reopened after tractor-trailer fire on Northway near Exit 7

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Firefighters responded to a trailer fire near Exit 7 on the Northway late Wednesday night.

According to 511NY, all lanes on the southbound side of I-87 Northway between exits 7 and 8 were closed, but have since been reopened.

Crews are actively on scene working to get the problem under control. News10’s Jamie DeLine is on scene and reports that the fire is out and crews are now working to clean up the area. The burnt tractor trailer has been loaded onto a tow truck.

Stay with us both on air and online as we continue to follow this breaking news story.