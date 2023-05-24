LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorists should watch for lane reductions and flaggers on U.S. Route 9 on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Road milling and drainage work will be done between Latham Circle and Coliseum Drive.

Lane reductions at nighttime will continue past Memorial Day weekend. Nighttime paving will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. through the second week of June. Motorists are urged to slow down and follow the direction of flaggers. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.