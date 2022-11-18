ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With some evading the cold and looking to travel to beaches and warmth, some enjoy the scenery of snowflakes and ice in the winter season. Impress your friends and liven your feed with these most Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands.

Travel experts at SkyParkSecure revealed the 10 most Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands across the globe. SkyParkSecure explains winter travel has grown in popularity with the #winterwonderland being used 15.7 million times over the past year. By using TripAdvisor mentions for the term ‘winter wonderland’ alongside hashtag data, SkyParkSecure was able to refine their search revealing the most picturesque winter scenes from around the world.

A local wonderland, Lake Placid tops the list with an astounding 396 thousand Instagram posts. The best winter wonderland is right in our backyard! Johnston Canyon in Banff, Alberta, Canada takes second with only 86 thousand Instagram posts. The remaining eight are as follows,