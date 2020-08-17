Lake Luzerne man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a reported single-vehicle crash at around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the driver of the lone motorcycle involved was pronounced dead at Saratoga Hospital.

The crash took place on County Route 10 in Corinth, where responding deputies located an unconscious man in an embankment on the north side of the highway. Two citizens had stopped to try to help the victim, identified by police as Robert L. Ball, 58, of Lake Luzerne.

Police say Ball was the sole occupant of the 1999 Honda motorcycle that crashed. They say the crash is still being investigated by the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

LATEST STORIES