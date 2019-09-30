Lake George students complete nature project

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local students are gaining attention for their project that was months in the making.

In the spring, 5th and 6th graders at Lake George Elementary School began creating a StoryWalk so the community could enjoy the outdoors and reading.

The students deconstructed a book and mounted the pages along the school’s nature trail and added infographics about the Lake George habitat and animals to each of the posts.

On Friday, they celebrated the completion of the project with a ribbon cutting ceremony.