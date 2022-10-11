ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — My Dating Advisor, a website offering dating advice, released its list of the 170 coziest small towns in America for a winter weekend escape. Four Capital Region towns are on the list including Lake George, Hudson, Rhinebeck, and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Overall, Lake George ranks 10 on the list. According to the report, the town has an average winter temperature of 25.5 °F, an average snowfall of 63 inches, and winter lasts about 3.3. months.

To come up with these rankings, My Dating Advisor compared the small towns based on weather, food, and activities. The specific metrics were taken from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, and Tripadvisor.

The metrics were then combined to create a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being the most favorable conditions for coziness. You can view the full methodology on the My Dating Advisor website.

Weather was out of 50 points, food was out of 30, and activities were out of 20. Lake George received an overall score of 75, with a 14 for activities, 23 for food, and 38 for weather.

Stockbridge, located in Berkshire County, ranked 47 on the list with an overall score of 61, with a 1 for activities, 25 for food, and 35 for weather. Hudson ranked 50, with an overall score of 61, with an 11 for activities, 16 for food, and 33 for weather.

Rhinebeck ranked 96 with an overall score of 49, with an 11 for activities, 4 for food, and 34 for weather. Lake Placid and Cooperstown also made the list, ranked at 7 and 25, respectively.

You can view the full coziest small towns in America list on the My Dating Advisor website.