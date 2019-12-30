Lake George historic park receives grant to enhance experience

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance was awarded over $22 thousand to enhance a new visitor center planned for construction at Battlefield Park in the spring.

The grant, totaling at $22,472.55, will be used for the creation of a set of 10 panels at the new Park Visitors Interpretive Center, detailing the history of the park. The money will also be used to provide displays for artifacts found in the park during recent digs led by Dr. David Starbuck.

The money came from the Aldred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust, which also recently supplied a grant to enhance the Lake George Historical Society building with new windows and climate control.

According to a press release, the alliance is still seeking additional funds to help complete the center, a project which first became possible when the Lake George Park Commission moved out of the old farm house on park grounds that had been their previous home. When that move happened, the farm house was designated as teh site for the visitor center.