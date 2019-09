LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several Lake George businesses are crediting warm, sunny weather on the weekends with bolstering the local economy this summer.

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, and many say they’ve seen strong business throughout the season.

One restaurant manager said in their 15 years of business, each year has gotten better and better.

There’s still lots going on through the fall as well, including the popular ‘car show’ weekend September 7-8.