LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a report by TripsToDiscover, Lake George and The Berkshires rank among the top romantic winter getaways in the United States. Woodstock, Vermont and Lake Placid are also on the list.

According to the website, the Berkshires offer a “quintessential New England wintry escape with its open roads, small towns, and classic red barns blanketed with sparkling white snow.” Visitors can go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, enjoy a sleigh ride or have a winter picnic.

Lake George has a variety of romantic lodging options and outdoor activities, said the website. The place “becomes a spectacular winter wonderland” during the snowy months.

Other romantic destinations on the list are:

Estes Park, Colorado

Yellowstone National Park

Fairbanks, Alaska

Jackson, Wyoming

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Sedona, Arizona

Taos, New Mexico

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Sisters, Oregon

Spearfish, South Dakota

Bear Valley, California

Kennebunkport, Maine

Methow Valley, Washington

You can view the full listing on the TripToDiscover website.