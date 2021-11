SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City Council has decided to move the Lady Liberty statue back to Gateway Park.

The statue was at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Union Street for the past two years. Some advocates were in attendance at Monday’s council meeting to have the statue moved back to the plaza.

With the council approving the move for the statue, it now goes to the mayor, who will make a final decision.