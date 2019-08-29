Lady Liberty reinstalled in new location in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local treasure has made its way back to Schenectady, though this time, it’s in a new location.

Mayor Gary McCarthy announced on Wednesday that the eight-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty has been placed at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and Union Street.

McCarthy said once the Gateway Plaza was redesigned, the statue needed to be moved to its current location.

The mayor said the following in a statement:

While the statue may not have been reinstalled as quickly as I had hoped, I am glad it was completed safely and properly so that this symbol may be part of our community once again.