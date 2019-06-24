Lack of limousine laws frustrate some

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–This year’s legislative session wrapped up last week, but some say many things were left out. This including any sweeping laws that would address limousine safety or regulations.

Assemblyman Chris Tague says it sends the wrong message to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic October limousine crash in his district. Tague puts much of the blame on the upstate downstate divide in the legislature.

Premiere Transportation owner David Brown says he hopes lawmakers are just waiting to make sure they’re not pushing laws through unnecessarily. He says the main problem came from a focus on single-house bills rather than creating same-as legislation.

Outside of the budget, only one limousine law was passed by both houses.