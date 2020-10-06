La Salle Institute to go coed in 2021

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An all-boys institution in the Capital Region will become coeducational starting with the 2021-22 school year.

The Board of Trustees of La Salle Institute voted unanimously to begin educating both males and females in September 2021.

The school has been all boys for 170 years.

“This decision is consistent with our desire to be proactively forward-thinking and assure a strong future for our school. It will strengthen and expand the legacy of La Salle Institute for many decades to come, and we will proudly embrace our expanded mission as the premier 21st century Lasallian Catholic school in the Capital District,” Edward Ryan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and a member of the Class of 1965, said in a statement.

“The world is constantly changing, providing great opportunities for men and women, and after 170 years of La Salle’s presence in Troy, the time has come to open our doors to girls and young women and provide them with the same opportunity that we have been providing to boys and young men for so many years. Our future students – young men and young women – will be encouraged to work together in a spirit of cooperation and understanding, and realize their full potential to become moral, responsible, and productive members of their communities. This will produce a strong sense of purpose and respect for each other. These timeless values are, and will continue to be, our foundation,” President and Principal Joseph Raczkowski, an alumnus of the class of 1972, said in a statement.

With this change, La Salle Institute will join the nearly two-thirds of Lasallian Catholic middle and secondary schools across the country that are coeducational.

This decision was made with the concurrence of the Diocese of Albany and with the approval of the Brothers of the Christian Schools of the District of Eastern North America.

