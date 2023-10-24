ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amid the news that ShopRite is closing five stores in the Capital Region, many are wondering what supermarket chain is going to replace it — if any at all. One of those chains is Kroger, which has stores throughout the U.S. but none in New York.

This speculation comes as some job postings for Kroger popped up with the location listed as Albany. However, when you go to apply for the job, the position is, in fact, not in Albany.

NEWS10 reached out to Kroger about the job listings. We were told that these posts may have been an error, as the listings take you to an external site with the job being in California. Kroger said they were reaching out to the job site to fix the issue.

Among more speculation, could Wegmans, a supermarket chain with locations around New York and the East Coast, be making its entrance in the Capital Region? In November 2022, Wegmans told NEWS10 that the company does not have any plans to enter the Albany market. A list of Wegmans’ future stores is listed on its website, and it does not currently include any in the Capital Region.

On October 20, ShopRite confirmed that it will be closing its Albany, Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, and North Greenbush stores. All five stores are set to close on or around December 9.

According to a WARN notice posted on the New York State Department of Labor website, 567 ShopRite employees will be losing their jobs. One of the unions that represent the workers, UFCW District Union Local One, said they were told the ShopRite locations had been purchased, although they were not told by whom.

“We entered the marketplace a little over a decade ago to bring a quality supermarket to the area,” said Karen Meleta, Chief Communications Officer of Wakefern Food Corp. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to sustain the level of sales needed to keep the stores operating today.”

ShopRite Supermarkets is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corp. The ShopRite location in Hudson was not included in the list of stores closing.