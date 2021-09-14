Korean War veteran’s remains return to the Capital Region

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The remains of a Korean War soldier from the Capital Region are being prepared for a proper burial near his home.

Corporal Walter Smead was reported Missing in Action on December 6, 1950. He was 24 years old. His remains were not found until they were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018. They were identified as Corporal Smead’s in March 2021.

The remains were escorted from Canaan to Corinth Tuesday evening by the Patriot Guard, police and other first responders.

“It’s a privilege and honor for us to even be invited to a funeral for a veteran or any event involving a veteran and their family,” Patriot Guard Ride Captain John Mercier said.

Smead’s funeral is set for Monday, September 20 at the Densmore Funeral home in Corinth. He will then be buried with full military honors at Saratoga National Cemetery that afternoon.