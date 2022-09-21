CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To celebrate National Drive Electric Week, Kohl’s will offer free electronic vehicle (EV) charging at more than 140 store locations from Friday, September 23, through Sunday, October 2. Five stores across the Capital Region will be included in that promotion.

Stores:

54 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park

1814 Central Avenue, Colonie

120 Amsterdam Commons, Amsterdam

488 Fairview Avenue, Hudson

79 Weibel Avenue, Saratoga Springs

Corporate officials said, as Kohl’s works to reduce the company’s environmental footprint, the retailer also wants to enable customers to do the same. The company said it is committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles by expanding charging networks, and by offering this deal.