Kobe the Gator is back home

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Rhonda Leavitt runs Rhonda’s Reptiles, a reptile rescue in Columbia County. She has always been around reptiles and eleven years ago she started her sanctuary.

Rhonda got Kobe straight from the egg for the purpose of educating the public about the cold blooded animals.

Kobe was taken from his basement home on May 25 and didn’t surface again for over a week. Rhonda says he was a grumpy gator when she got him home and that he scurried down the stairs and back into his warm tank.