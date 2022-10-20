NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kitten Angels welcomes the public to an adoption clinic on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Niskayuna PetSmart, 406 Balltown Road, Schenectady.

Kittle Angels is a nonprofit organization in the NY capital region and surrounding area. Their mission is to help abandoned and orphaned kittens find a home. The adoption fee is $150 per kitten or cat. All are up to date on their appropriate shots, have been spayed/neutered and tested negative for FIV and FELV. Participants must also bring a pet carrier if planning on adopting a kitten or cat. If you’re interested in adopting a purrfect fluffball visit the Kitten Angels Facebook and website where you can check out available kittens.