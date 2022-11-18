TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — KIPP Troy Prep is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Dinner for students and their families on Monday, November 21. This dinner is open to all KIPP students and families from Elementary through High School.
The event originated in 2011 bringing together over 500 participants including local elected officials along with students and their families. KIPP covers the entire cost of the event recognizing food insecurity within the community.
Elected Officials in attendance
- Assemblymember John McDonald
- Senator-elect/Assemblymember Jake Ashby
- Council President Carmella Mantello
- Councilmember Steven Figueroa
- County Executive Steve McLaughlin
- County Legislator Marc Fleming
- Judge-Elect Marc Pallozzi
The dinner will take place at Troy prep Elementary School, 3055 Sixth Ave, in Troy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.