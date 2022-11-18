TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — KIPP Troy Prep is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Dinner for students and their families on Monday, November 21. This dinner is open to all KIPP students and families from Elementary through High School.

The event originated in 2011 bringing together over 500 participants including local elected officials along with students and their families. KIPP covers the entire cost of the event recognizing food insecurity within the community.

Elected Officials in attendance

Assemblymember John McDonald

Senator-elect/Assemblymember Jake Ashby

Council President Carmella Mantello

Councilmember Steven Figueroa

County Executive Steve McLaughlin

County Legislator Marc Fleming

Judge-Elect Marc Pallozzi

The dinner will take place at Troy prep Elementary School, 3055 Sixth Ave, in Troy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.