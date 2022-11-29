KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar is hosting a Christmas Spectacular this Saturday, December 3. The event brings the north pole to NY at the Kingston Waterfront.

Join the holiday fun at the Christmas Spectacular featuring a lazer light show, tree lighting, holiday-themed performances, family-friendly fun and more. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free for everyone. The Kingston Waterfront is located at 1 West Strand in Kingston.