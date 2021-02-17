Kindness. Pass it along.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’ve been following acts of kindness all over the Capital Region since the pandemic began, especially when it comes to the area’s students.

Matthew Heckman is the principal at Schalmont High School in Schenectady. Earlier this month a student handed him a card to brighten his day and to pass it along. He tweeted about it, which is how it came to our attention here at News 10 ABC.

“Wow! This is really cool. I hadn’t seen any of these this school year,” Heckman said.

Principal Heckman recalls the moment he received his kindness card and his effort to pass it along.

He said, “I took a picture of the kindness card. Took a picture of the photo on the back and tweeted it out. Even small gestures like this can go a long way.”

But, believe it or not, it’s not the first time these cards have made the rounds.

“I talked with our photography teacher Mrs. Zink about this, because it came from her photography class. She’s been doing this now for 6 or 7 years. It centers around Valentine’s Day, when it originated several years ago,” Heckman says.

And it’s not just the high school that’s getting in on this positive vibe campaign. The entire district got to take part in the “We Are One Schalmont” t-shirt day.

Heckman said, “Every student in the district got these t-shirts that we provided, and it unified our district, for everyone to connect in a positive way, at the right time.”



