Kids enjoy CDTA Fall Festival

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA kicked off its fifth annual Fall Festival on Friday.

Around 500 elementary students from Albany got an education while having fun.

The students learned about the buses they will be riding to school in a couple of years. Friday morning, they all took ride on a CDTA bus to the Transportation Authority headquarters for a little fall celebration.

“We have our volunteers on the bus with them, to talk a little bit about CDTA, what they can expect, and then as they get older, we want them to become riders,” CDTA Corporate Communications Director Jaime Watson said. “We want them to know what CDTA is all about. “

They got to enjoy a haunted hayride, bounce house, and a petting zoo with a baby kangaroo! Local first responders were also on hand to teach the students about safety.