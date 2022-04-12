ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Neighborhood Applebee’s locations are inviting families in for a carefree Easter meal. On Sunday, April 17, kids 10 and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to come to Applebee’s for a free meal. Each kid’s meal is complete with a choice of side dish, soft drink, or juice, and an Easter activity sheet for added fun.

On Easter Sunday only, kids can choose one free entree from the following options:

Cheesy pizza

Chicken tenders

Chicken quesadilla

Grilled chicken alfredo

Mac and cheese

Cheeseburger

Corn dog

Chicken taco

“We understand that holidays are about family, tradition, and oftentimes, food,” said Stephanie Griffin,

Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, T.L. Cannon Companies. “In our fast-paced world that

is today, we recognize that many families don’t often have the opportunity to slow down and simply be

together. We see this as our chance to provide just that—a hot, delicious meal that everyone will love,

where we do the work. Sit back, enjoy & be together!”

Participating Capital Region Applebee’s include Queensbury, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, Glenmont, Latham, and Glenville. Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut, and Sayre, Pennsylvania will also take part in the promotion.

To take advantage of the Kids Eat Free event, customers must dine in at a participating restaurant. The offer is not valid for Carside To Go or take-out orders. Limit two free kids meals per adult entree purchase.