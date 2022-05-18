ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A longtime and well known Capital Region journalist has passed away. Ken Screven, who spent decades reporting the news for WRGB, died Wednesday at the age of 71 after a long battle with several health issues.

Ken was a trailblazer. He was the first Black man ever hired to work in local TV news. He was a tenacious journalist with a voice as big and deep as the ocean.

Ken was respected by the public and admired by his peers. After retirement, he dedicated himself to racial justice. His colleagues at Channel 6 issued the following statement: