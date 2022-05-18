ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A longtime and well known Capital Region journalist has passed away. Ken Screven, who spent decades reporting the news for WRGB, died Wednesday at the age of 71 after a long battle with several health issues.
Ken was a trailblazer. He was the first Black man ever hired to work in local TV news. He was a tenacious journalist with a voice as big and deep as the ocean.
Ken was respected by the public and admired by his peers. After retirement, he dedicated himself to racial justice. His colleagues at Channel 6 issued the following statement:
“We are saddened today to learn of Ken Screven’s passing. Mr. Screven was one of the most influential local journalists of our time, and we are grateful that he was a part of the WRGB CBS 6 News family for so many years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ken’s family and friends.”