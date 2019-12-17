Keeping your packages safe from porch pirates

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have you placed some online orders recently? Make sure your packages are safe from porch pirates this holiday season.
It’s no secret that package thefts increase during the holidays. In the Capital Region, porch pirates have been reported to local police in Bethlehem and Coeymans.
While security cameras and video doorbells may let you know what happened to your missing mail, your items may not be recovered, even if the suspect is caught.
So, the Chatham Police Department — with the help of K9 Dagz — is stepping in to help by offering some advice on how to keep your packages safe.
- Don’t let your packages sit
- Talk to your neighbors
- Ship to an alternate address
- Ship to the store
- Signature on delivery
- Ship to your local pack and ship store
- Hi tech solutions
- Install a package lockbox
- Insure your holiday packages
It may take a few extra steps to ensure your packages are protected, but the peace of mind it can bring may help usher in holiday cheer this season.