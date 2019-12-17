Keeping your packages safe from porch pirates

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have you placed some online orders recently? Make sure your packages are safe from porch pirates this holiday season.

It’s no secret that package thefts increase during the holidays. In the Capital Region, porch pirates have been reported to local police in Bethlehem and Coeymans.

While security cameras and video doorbells may let you know what happened to your missing mail, your items may not be recovered, even if the suspect is caught.

So, the Chatham Police Department — with the help of K9 Dagz — is stepping in to help by offering some advice on how to keep your packages safe.

Don’t let your packages sit

Talk to your neighbors

Ship to an alternate address

Ship to the store

Signature on delivery

Ship to your local pack and ship store

Hi tech solutions

Install a package lockbox

Insure your holiday packages

It may take a few extra steps to ensure your packages are protected, but the peace of mind it can bring may help usher in holiday cheer this season.