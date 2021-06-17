Kakavelos found guilty on all counts

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A verdict has been returned in the case of Georgios Kakavelos, who’s been on trial for murder in Saratoga County Court.
Kakavelos was found guilty of:
- First-degree murder
- Second-degree conspiracy
- Concealment of corpse (Fulton County)
- Concealment of corpse (Saratoga County)
- Tampering with evidence
Prosecutors say Kakavelos paid James Duffy to 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont in 2019. Duffy previously pleaded guilty to the murder and took the stand against Kakavelos.
This is a developing story. Stick with NEWS10 for more as soon as we find out.