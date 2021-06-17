Kakavelos found guilty on all counts

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A verdict has been returned in the case of Georgios Kakavelos, who’s been on trial for murder in Saratoga County Court.

Kakavelos was found guilty of:

  • First-degree murder
  • Second-degree conspiracy
  • Concealment of corpse (Fulton County)
  • Concealment of corpse (Saratoga County)
  • Tampering with evidence

Prosecutors say Kakavelos paid James Duffy to 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont in 2019. Duffy previously pleaded guilty to the murder and took the stand against Kakavelos.

This is a developing story. Stick with NEWS10 for more as soon as we find out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire