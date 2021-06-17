Kakavelos found guilty on all counts

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A verdict has been returned in the case of Georgios Kakavelos, who’s been on trial for murder in Saratoga County Court.

Kakavelos was found guilty of:

First-degree murder

Second-degree conspiracy

Concealment of corpse (Fulton County)

Concealment of corpse (Saratoga County)

Tampering with evidence

Prosecutors say Kakavelos paid James Duffy to 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont in 2019. Duffy previously pleaded guilty to the murder and took the stand against Kakavelos.

