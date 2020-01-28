Justin Bieber coming to Albany this summer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Justin Bieber is releasing new music and preparing for a North American Tour that includes a stop at the Albany Times Union Center.

Bieber’s fifth album is expected to be released on Friday, February 14, which is also when tickets go on sale according to his website.

The Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile and promoted by AEG Presents, will feature special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Bieber dropped a new song, “Get Me,” on Monday which features Kehlani.

The singer will be in Albany on Wednesday, August 26. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The first episode of Bieber’s self-produced 10-part YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, debuted Monday. The episodes will showcase the lead-up to his album, Changes, and how he came to terms with his past ahead of the new album.

Changes Tour dates:

May 14 Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

May 17 Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 19 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 22 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium

May 26 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29 Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

June 5 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

June 9 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

June 16 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 21 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

June 24 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest

June 27 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

June 30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 2 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 6 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

July 8 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 11 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 13 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 15 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 21 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

July 27 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

July 29 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 4 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 6 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Aug. 8 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

Aug. 12 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 14 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug. 16 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Aug. 18 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Aug. 21 Landover, MD – FedExField

Aug. 24 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Aug. 26 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Aug. 29 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sept. 17 Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sept. 26 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium