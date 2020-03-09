Jury selection begins in trial of man accused in Troy quadruple homicide

TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) — The jury selection for the Troy quadruple homicide began Monday morning.
James White is currently facing nine counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, one count of burglary, one count of robbery, and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property.
In December of 2017, Troy Police were called to a home on 2nd Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Brandi Mells and 36-year-old Shanta Myers, along with her two children, dead.
White’s co-defendant Justin Mann also faced charges in this case but decided to take a plea deal. Mann agreed to testify against White in exchange for a sentence of 25 years to life.
The jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tuesday primaries could cement Biden as Dems’ candidate
- Shaker High and Acadia Middle School win National Science Bowl regionals
- Skidmore suspends classes, delays return to campus amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Cuomo announces over $1.4M in workforce development grants
- Florida lawmakers push for permanent daylight saving time, support growing on Capitol Hill