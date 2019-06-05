Jury selected in Michaela MacVilla murder trial

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The jury was seated on Wednesday in the trial of Daniel Nellis, who is accused of killing 21-year-old Michaela MacVilla.

Police say Nellis kidnapped MacVilla while she was walking home from work last September. Her body was found several days later.

Once the jury was seated, they heard opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom; however, about a dozen relatives and family friends were there in support of MacVilla. Nellis’s three children were also in the courtroom, but they were there most in support of MacVilla’s family.

The trial will continue on Thursday.