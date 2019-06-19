Jury finds Keith Raniere guilty on all counts

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – A jury deliberating the NXIVM trial has found Keith Raniere guilty on all counts.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday morning, returning a guilty verdict mid-afternoon on charges of Racketeering, Racketeering conspiracy, Wire Fraud, Forced Labor, Sex Trafficking, Sex Trafficking conspiracy, and attempted Sex Trafficking.

Raniere built a sex-driven cult out of an alleged self-help group based in the Capital Region.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 25.

Multiple co-defendants previously pleaded guilty in the case including Smallville actress Allison Mack, Seagram’s Liquor heiress Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman and her daughter Lauren, and former NXIVM bookkeeper Kathy Russell.

Prosecutors argued Raniere brainwashed and branded women with his initials, before forcing many of them to engage in sexual acts with him and other members of the group.

Lawyers for Raniere say that he never had any criminal intent and that the encounters with women were consensual.

They plan to appeal the decision ahead of Raniere’s scheduled sentencing.