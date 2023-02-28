ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Jurassic World Live Tour,” based on the 2015 action-packed dinosaur monster movie “Jurassic World,” is coming to Albany. The unpredictable entertainment experience brings prehistoric thrills to the MVP Arena in October.

Well-known dinosaurs, Velociraptor Blue, and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet long will take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed, and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. Incredible stunts, an original storyline, and a preshow experience are included with all ticket purchases. By arriving one hour before showtime, the pre-show experience lets audience members see their favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and cars up close, including fun photo opportunities with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and the iconic Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.

Those interested can go to the TicketMaster website for tickets. Presale is happening now prior to the general public sale starting March 7. The “Jurassic World Live Tour,” takes place at the MVP Arena, 51 South Pearl Street in Albany on October 6, 7, and 8.