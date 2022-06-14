ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Juneteenth is on Sunday, June 19. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The significance of June 19 relates to the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in Texas.

Many celebrations and events are being held in the Capital Region, such as Albany’s Juneteenth Celebration. The events are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Albany

Albany Juneteenth Celebration

Albany’s Juneteenth Celebration is set for Saturday, June 18, rain or shine, from noon to 5 p.m. The event is set to take place at the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region at 135 South Pearl Street.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to explore vendors and businesses along the South Pearl Street corridor that speak to the diversity, familial roots, and resiliency of the neighborhood.

Schedule

The African Heritage Parade concludes at South End Grocery at noon

Salutation: Ms. Linda Jackson-Chalmers, President at 12:30 p.m.

Opening Remarks: Mr. Travon T. Jackson, Executive Director at 12:35 p.m.

Invocation: Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing (Black National Anthem) by James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson at 12:45 p.m.

Opening Performances: Qualiti, Liana’kim, and Kai-Yola at 12:50 p.m.

CAPCOM FCU Children’s Zone Kickoff: Young Futures, Inc. at 1 p.m.

Vidbel Mountain Petting Zoo Opening at 1 p.m.

Ben & Jerry’s Free Ice Cream Giveaway at 1 p.m.

South End Grocery Announcement: South Albany Grocery Coalition at 1:15 p.m.

Afternoon Performances: Qualiti, Liana’kim, and Kai-Yola at 1:30 p.m.

Youth Performance: Hip Hop and Community Praise Dance Team at 3:30 p.m.

Closing Performance: Out of the Box Band at 4 p.m.

Festival Closing at 5 p.m.

African Heritage Parade

The Capital District YMCA and the Capital District African Heritage Consortium are holding their annual African Heritage Parade on June 18 at 11 a.m. at Malcolm X Park. The parade is to celebrate the people of the African Diaspora who represent many nationalities, cultures, and languages.

The parade will go south across Lark Street to Madison Avenue. Then will head east (downhill) past the Empire State Plaza and the Governor’s Mansion to South Pearl Street.

JuneTEENth Freedom Day Celebration and Open House

The Underground Railroad Education Center is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration for teenagers on June 18 from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free.

The event features:

Food by Allie B’s Kitchen

A tour and historical presentations by the teen participants in the Young Abolitionists Leadership Institute

Vendors featuring the work of Black artisans

Face painting and poetry readings

Raffle prizes

A free CDTA trolley to a STEAM garden presentation of Central Avenue Business Improvement District

A free CDTA trolley to the Ten Broeck Mansion Juneteenth programming

Tour of the Stephen and Harriet Myers Residence

Juneteenth at Ten Broeck Mansion

Juneteenth at Ten Broeck Mansion is on June 18 at 10:30 a.m. The event includes free kids’ programs, exploration of the African plants in the gardens, and tours of the Ten Broeck Mansion are free for everyone all weekend.

Still We Rise! Juneteenth Fashion Show

The Still We Rise! Juneteenth Fashion Show is being held at the Washington Park Lake House on June 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The doors open at 1 p.m. and the show begins at 3 p.m.

The event includes the fashion show, vendors, food, art, and entertainment. The show is hosted by Chea-Aria with music by DJ Nate Da Great. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

Schenectady

Hamilton Hill Arts Center Juneteenth celebration

The Hamilton Hill Arts Center, in collaboration with the Community Fathers and the Schenectady School District, will host its 22nd annual Juneteenth celebration in various places around Schenectady. The three-day event will be held at Vale Cemetery, Central Park, and at the new Sankofa Sculpture Park across the street from the Hamilton Hill Arts Center.

On June 17, the Juneteenth Celebration will begin at Vale Cemetery at 6 p.m. with a celebration for ancestors and an ice cream social. On June 18, the celebration will continue with vendors, music, and performances at Central Park starting at 1 p.m.

On June 19, the Ogun statue is set to be unveiled at 2 p.m. at Sankofa Sculpture Park. Father’s Day will also be celebrated with food and family fun starting at 10 a.m.

A Juneteenth Celebration with Sidney Outlaw

Opera Saratoga, in partnership with Proctors Theatre, is holding “A Juneteenth Celebration with Sidney Outlaw” on June 19 at 2:30 p.m. Outlaw was the Grand Prize winner of the Concurso Internacional de Canto Montserrat Caballé in 2010.

His recital debut with Opera Saratoga on Juneteenth will celebrate the legacy of Black composers and writers in American song, including works by Langston Hughes, Robert Owens, Claude McKay, Dorothy Rudd Moore, and Frederick Douglass.

You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

Troy

Troy Juneteenth Commemoration

The City of Troy Juneteenth Coalition will be holding its 3rd annual Juneteenth Commemoration in various places around Troy over three days.

The events include activities such as networking with business professionals, live music, youth-friendly games, a basketball exhibition, theatrical performance, and free food.

Schedule

June 17: Shades of Cocoa Pageant at Oakwood Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

June 18: Juneteenth Parade, which starts at 6th Street and Hoosick Gevena Pompey Park from 11 a.m. to noon.

June 18: Family Fun Day at Gevena Pompey Park from noon to 6 p.m.

June 19: Praise House Meeting at Riverfront Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Quintocracy for Juneteenth: Musical Performance

Quintocracy for Juneteenth: Musical Performance is set to take place at the Troy Public Library on June 18 at 10 a.m. The event will feature the music of all Black composers for the instruments of the woodwind quintet (flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, and horn) including William Grant Still, Allison Loggins-Hull, Valerie Coleman, Scott Joplin, and the arranger Jeff Scott.

You can register for the event on the Troy Public Library website.

Saratoga Springs

In celebration of Juneteenth, the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is offering the “Brandville Boogie” tour on Sunday with Carol Daggs. This walking tour visits the neighborhood known as Brandtville, a historically African American rural farming community located at the southeastern edge of the city which dates back to the 1800s.

All Sunday morning tours last about 90 minutes. Tours will be limited to thirty people and tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost per tour is $15 for Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation members and $20 for non-members.

The tour meets at the driveway of 29 Doten Avenue. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation website.

Pittsfield

Pittsfield’s Juneteenth celebration is set for June 19 at noon in Durant Park. The event is free and open to the public.

The event includes:

Music

Dancing

Food

Vendors

Spoken word poetry

Child-friendly activities

Basketball tournaments

North Adams

Artist Shaun Leonardo, in collaboration with community members, is set to lead a series of interactive activities throughout the day in “You walk…,” in honor of Juneteenth at MASS MoCA. “You walk…” is an interactive installation that invites the audience to consider how they process and embody space, ideas, and connectivity.

Schedule

Noon: Check out Leonardo’s installation alongside the artist and curator. Light snacks and refreshments will be available.

1 p.m.: Join in for an artist talk with Leonardo who introduces his performative artistic practice that recognizes our shared human values and relationships. In honor of Juneteenth, Leonardo will explore the idea of freedom and its physicality through the use of a new prompt — what is the experience of freedom even in the subtlest of acts?

2 p.m.: WordXWord has invited seven poets, Melissa Cairns, Curtis Elfenbein, Evan Goodermote, Alex Hicks, Dianne Olsen, Grace Rossman, and Stan Spencer, to create and perform responses to the installation. After the performances, there will be an opportunity for visitors to craft their own responses.

All-day: Jason Lucas’ Reverse Racism Auditory Spoken Word. Four chapters are available just for the day: Tokenism, The Divine, Policing and Brutality, and Propaganda. Headphones are recommended.

After the installation, Passion Fruit Dance Company invites audiences to an excerpt of its piece “Dance Within Your Dance” at 4 p.m. followed by a lecture by the artists. You can RSVP on the MASS MoCA website.

Bennington

The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union is holding a Juneteenth celebration at Mount Anthony Union Middle School on June 18 from noon to 3 p.m. The event includes free food, live music, guest speakers, and other activities.