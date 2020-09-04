Jumpin’ Jack’s to remain open past Labor Day

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region favorite is breaking tradition and staying open a little bit later this year.

Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In in Scotia said it will be open past Labor Day with regular hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

In a Facebook post, Jumpin’ Jack’s said this has been one of the most challenging seasons and thanked their loyal customers for their support.

They said will pick their official closing date as soon as that decision is made.

