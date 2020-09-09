Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In announces closing date for the season, thanks customers and staff for support

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In, Inc. released the following statement on Facebook to announce they will be closing for the season this Saturday, September 12:

It’s been a tough decision to make, but we have decided that this Saturday (9/12) will be our last day for the 2020 season. We will open at 11 a.m., but will most likely close before 9 p.m., as we will probably be running out of menu items. If you plan to come down for one last visit on Saturday, be sure to show up before 7 p.m. to guarantee we are still open, or call to check with us first. Our employees have gone above and beyond for us this year. We would like to take this moment to thank them for sticking with us through all of the uncertainty and changes this season has brought us. Much of our staff is either already back to school, or goes back on Monday. We feel strongly that they deserve the opportunity to go into this new (and very different) school year fully focused and prepared to learn and adapt and grow, without being asked to help us out too. And our post graduate staff equally deserves the opportunity to take a break, switch gears into getting their kids ready for school, move on to their next job opportunities, or wherever this off season may take them. We are grateful for this bonus week of summer we got. We are grateful for all of YOU who supported us and stuck with us. Thank you. We hope to see you one last time before Saturday.