Judge will allow defense in Albany co. sex abuse case to return to crime scene

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Justice and discovery reforms are now taking center stage in Albany County, after a judge’s decision on Thursday to approve a defense team’s request to be allowed access to an alleged crime scene under the new rules.

During a hearing in Albany County Court on Thursday, Judge Peter Lynch granted access to the defense in the case of Brian Angelo, the former local DJ accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. The defense was asking to have access to the radio station in Colonie where Angelo was previously employed and where the crime is alleged to have happened.

Under new laws affecting monumental changes to the discovery process of a criminal case, the defense is allowed to file a motion for access to a crime scene, much like a prosecutor might be allowed to do.

Judge Lynch refused Angelo himself access to the scene, but granted access to his attorney Joel Abelove.

Abelove will be allowed to visit the station on Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to follow this story.