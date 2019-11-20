Judge rules against suppressing Hussain’s statements

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New documents were released Tuesday in the Schoharie limo crash case.

New documents show that a judge has ruled against the defense’s request to suppress statements made by Nauman Hussain before and after the October 2018 crash.

Hussain is being charged with the deaths of all 20 people in the crash. He was interviewed by police prior to the crash on an unrelated matter, and again, hours after the fatal incident when officers were trying to get information about the driver and passengers.

In both cases, the judge said Hussain was not coerced and wasn’t considered a suspect in the case.