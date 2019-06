SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused in the fatal Schoharie limousine crash will now have to submit a saliva sample.

The prosecution wanted the sample to prove Nauman Hussain removed a DOT sticker that kept the limo out of service. That limo crashed in October and killed 20 people.

Hussain has been charged with 20 counts each of Criminally Negligent Homicide and Manslaughter.

The trial is expected to begin in January.