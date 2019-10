TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A federal judge denied New York State’s request to combine Rensselaer County’s Green Light Law challenge with another county.

Rensselaer County officials want to overturn the recent Green Light Law, which makes it so anyone can get a New York driver’s license regardless of their immigration status.

The county said it’s a violation of federal immigration law and is refusing to comply.

Another challenge was filed by Erie County earlier this year.