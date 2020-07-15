Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by St. Clare’s pensioners

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lawsuit by former workers of St. Clare’s Hospital over their pensions can move forward.
A judge denied a motion by the St. Clare’s Corporation and the Albany Catholic Diocese to dismiss the case.
More than 1,000 former employees are suing after their pensions were either pulled or reduced in 2018.
