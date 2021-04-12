Judge denies Mavis request to dismiss lawsuits

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A judge is denying a request from Mavis Discount Tire to dismiss around a dozen lawsuits filed by family members who lost loved ones in the Schoharie limousine crash.

It was determined the October 2018 crash was caused by catastrophic brake failure due to a lack of regular maintenance done on the vehicle. The victims’ families say Mavis is partially at fault for the crash after performing an inspection on the limo and allowing it back on the road prior to the accident.

Twenty people died in the crash.

The case against Mavis is a civil suit. It is unclear when the criminal trial against Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, will begin.